Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient is Afrofusion singer, LOJAY

Apple Music today announced the latest featured artist in its Africa Rising artist development program is Nigerian-born singer-songwriter LOJAY (real name Lekan Osifeso Junior).

“Thank you Apple Music for putting a spotlight on my sound. It’s a huge honour I don’t take for granted especially with all the amazing artists the continent has on display. It’s amazing to see how far my music is able to travel and how well it’s been received,” he tells Apple Music.

Developing an affinity for music from an early age, which evolved into a form of escapism for him during his adolescent years, it was the release of his collaborative EP with renowned producer Sarz called LV N ATTN (2021) that allowed LOJAY’s creative mastery to shine, with the Afrobeats EP shooting to No. 1 on Nigeria’s Apple Music Album Chart.

The EP was anchored by the hit single “Monalisa” which held its third highest position on Apple Music Charts in July 2021. The subsequent remix of “Monalisa” (2022) featuring Chris Brown allowed for LOJAY’s star to climb even higher, as he followed that up with downtempo Afrofusion single “Leader” (2022) and the Amapiano-rooted single “Canada” (2022) alongside Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa respectively.

His new EP, Gangster Romance (2023), available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio now, is a 7-track exploration of the highs and lows LOJAY experienced this past year, characterized by emotive vocals and biting lyricism.

The latest music from LOJAY along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising alumni to date include: Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, FAVE, Nomfundo Moh, Victony, Gyakie, Vernom & ShiShiliza and Moliy. Africa Rising sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1. Nadeska has also launched a new weekly Africa Rising feature on her show highlighting the hottest new artists on the continent.

Africa Rising is the latest of many Apple Music initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host LootLove which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Kiddominant, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Master KG, Wizkid and Sarkodie.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Tems as its Up Next artist in 2021, Nigerian Afropop star Rema in 2020, Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy in 2019, and Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi as the first recipient in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program.

