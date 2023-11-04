Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient is Afropop songstress, Morravey

Apple Music today announces the latest featured artist in its Africa Rising artist development program is Afropop singer-songwriter Morravey (real name Daniella Daniel).

“Feeling super blessed and thankful to have been chosen as the Africa Rising Artist for November,” she tells Apple Music. “I remember growing up and being inspired by other amazing women in music, to think that now I get a chance to inspire someone else, another young girl, is surreal. My upcoming debut project, The Ravi EP is very dear to me and I can’t wait for you all to hear it in Spatial Audio. Thank you for all the love!”

Born in Rivers State, Port Harcourt in Nigeria, Morravey was influenced by the city and the culture of music that permeates its make-up. “Coming from Port Harcourt gives you a different kind of confidence, a different kind of vibe,” she tells Apple Music. “I write songs with the intent of inspiring people to feel all the feels – dance, love, motivation! Music is my way of connecting with people and in turn helping them connect with one another.”

While Morravey began dabbling in music by using gospel songs as her canvas and then adding her own twist by incorporating instrumentals from secular tracks, it was during lockdown that she began to share videos of herself singing covers, growing her audience while attracting the attention of some big industry names. One of those names was global Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

After signing to Davido’s label, DMW, in early 2023, Morravey made her debut on a track called “In The Garden” off Davido’s Timeless album. The song quickly went viral and Morravey’s social media followers exploded overnight with many new fans eager to know when she would drop her own music.

Her highly-anticipated debut release, The Ravi EP, available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, is a tour de force five-track exhibition of Morravey’s ability to seamlessly weave together multiple genres – from dance to reggae to highlife to Afropop and back – anchored in the summery single “What Is Love”.

The latest music from Morravey along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist.

Discover Africa Rising here: applemusic.com/africarising

Apple Music’s Africa Rising, is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising alumni to date include: Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie and Nikita Kering. Africa Rising sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1. Nadeska has also launched a new weekly Africa Rising feature on her show highlighting the hottest new artists on the continent.

Africa Rising is the latest of many Apple Music initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host LootLove which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Kiddominant, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Master KG, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, Buju, FAVE, Nomfundo Moh and Moliy.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Tems as its Up Next artist in 2021, Nigerian Afropop star Rema in 2020, Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy in 2019, and Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi as the first recipient in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program.