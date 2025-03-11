Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Recipient Is New-School Afrobeats Sensation Magixx

Apple Music today announced Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Magixx, as the latest artist in its Africa Rising artist development program.

“Being chosen as the latest Apple Music Africa Rising act is an incredible honor,” he tells Apple Music. “This recognition means a lot, not just for me, but for the stories I tell through my music.”

The announcement coincides with the release of Magixx’s highly anticipated debut album, I Dream In Color, a brilliant R&B showcase of his impressive range as both an artist and a vocalist.

“Each song tells a different story, all tied together by the harsh realities of love, ambition, and self discovery,” he tells Apple Music. “It’s an album that keeps me awake, constantly pushing me to evolve as an artist and as a person.”

Drawing influence primarily from neo-soul and Afrobeats, stand out tracks include the cathartic “Alchl”, delivered over a treacly Amapiano beat courtesy of Prosse. In contrast, “Sexy Lady” is a potent Owambe offering complete with talking drums and a heady dance break.

The Afropop singer’s success has solidified him as one of the most promising acts of the Afrobeats new school. Lauded for his sterling vocals, fluid artistry and unfettered approach to songwriting, he continues to spawn fan favourites like “Okay” – his most streamed single of 2024 on Apple Music.

He was also nominated for Rookie of The Year and Best Vocal Performance at Nigeria’s esteemed Headies Awards, as well as the Most Promising Newbie at the AFRIMMA Awards.

The latest music from Magixx, along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist. Discover Africa Rising here: applemusic.com/africarising.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising alumni to date include: Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie and Nikita Kering. Africa Rising sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1. Nadeska has also launched a new weekly Africa Rising feature on her show highlighting the hottest new artists on the continent.

Africa Rising is the latest of many Apple Music initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host LootLove which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Kiddominant, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Master KG, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, Buju, FAVE, Nomfundo Moh and Moliy.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Tems as its Up Next artist in 2021, Nigerian Afropop star Rema in 2020, Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy in 2019, and Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi as the first recipient in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program.