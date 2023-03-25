Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient is pop sensation, Lloyiso

Apple Music today announced the latest featured artist in its Africa Rising artist development program is Port Elizabeth-born pop singer-songwriter Lloyiso (real name Lloyiso Gijana).

“It’s an honour to be selected as the next Africa Rising artist on Apple Music,” Lloyiso says. “Apple has been a major supporter of mine from the very beginning and I’m so excited to continue working together via this program. This is just the start of what’s to come – I’m taking my music all the way from South Africa to the world!”

With a love for music grounded in his participation in the church choir growing up, Lloyiso caught the attention of the public after he entered SA Idols in 2015. After placing fifth, Lloyiso went on to perform wherever possible around the country, but it was his covers of popular songs from artists like Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi that gained him viral notoriety.

After making history as the first South African artist signed to Republic Records in America, Lloyiso made his mark with stunningly honest singles “Easy On Me” (2021) and “Speak” (2022), tapping into an emotional vulnerability far beyond his young years.

His debut album Seasons (2023), available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio now, is a 7-track culmination of his artistic growth spearheaded by the soulful track “Run” and the emotive ballad “What Would I Say”.

The latest music from Lloyiso along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist.

Discover Africa Rising here: applemusic.com/africarising

Apple Music’s Africa Rising is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising alumni to date include: Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, and Nikita Kering. Africa Rising sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1. Nadeska has also launched a new weekly Africa Rising feature on her show highlighting the hottest new artists on the continent.

Africa Rising is the latest of many Apple Music initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host LootLove which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Kiddominant, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Master KG, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, Buju, FAVE, Nomfundo Moh and Moliy.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Tems as its Up Next artist in 2021, Nigerian Afropop star Rema in 2020, Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy in 2019, and Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr. Eazi as the first recipient in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program.

