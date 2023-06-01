Apple Music’s ‘The Dotty Show’ to feature Africa Month Special

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, pop, Amapiano and everything in between, from across the globe.

On the last Wednesday of each month she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from around Africa.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This week’s episode is dedicated to Africa Month and features Seun Kuti, Fally Ipupa, Angelique Kidjo, Brenda Fassie, Alikiba and more, as well as an exclusive ChopLife Soundsystem mix that features the best in Amapiano and Afrobeats.

Check out ‘The Dotty Show’ this Wednesday, May 31st at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1.

Cover Stars Shine

As Africa Month draws to an end, The Dotty Show will celebrate the origins of African music to bring Apple Music’s campaign to fitting conclusion, spotlighting artists across various genres, namely Nigerian trendsetter Seun Kuti, Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa, Benin icon Angelique Kidjo, South Africa legend Brenda Fassie and Tanzanian megastar Alikiba.

Africa’s Greatest

Each of these artists were pioneers in their respective genres and their music became cornerstones for new generations to explore, sample and enjoy their rich discographies.

