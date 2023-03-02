Apple Music’s ‘The Dotty Show’ to feature Afro-Soul Special

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, pop, Amapiano, and everything in between, from across the globe.

This Wednesday she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from the continent.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This week’s episode features cover stars Omah Lay, Libianca, and Navy Kenzo, alongside the hottest new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.

Check out ‘The Dotty Show’ this Wednesday, March 1st at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1.

Cover Stars Shine

‘The Dotty Show’ will feature three tracks from cover stars namely Nigeria’s Omah Lay (“soso”), Cameroon’s Libianca (“People”), and Tanzania’s Navy Kenzo (“Most People Want This” feat. Fireboy DML).

Afro-Soul Special

‘The Dotty Show’ will also feature some of the best tracks Afro-Soul tracks from around Africa including Lojay (“Moto”), Wizkid (“Frames [Who’s Gonna Know]”), and CKay feat. Ayra Starr (“come close”), T.I Blaze feat. Fave (“Play”), Pheelz (“Stand By You”), and more!

Check out the full episode this Wednesday, March 1st at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.