Apple Music’s ‘The Dotty Show’ to feature Chill Yanos Special

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, and everything in between, from across the globe.

On the last Wednesday of each month she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from around Africa.

The first Dotty Show Special of the year is dedicated to Apple Music’s newly launched Chill Yanos playlist and features Kabza De Small, Nkosazana Daughter and Murumba Pitch, as well as an exclusive Africa Now DJ mix from feature artist Rexxie, alongside the hottest new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.

Tune in and listen to ‘The Dotty Show’ this Wednesday, February 28th at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1.

Cover Stars Shine

On Apple Music’s new flagship playlist Chill Yanos, the jazzier elements of Amapiano are spotlighted with tracks from Amapiano pioneer Kabza de Small, Kwazulu Natal-born Amapiano singer-songwriter Nkosazana Daughter and soulful Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch featuring front and centre on this special episode.

Spotlight On Chill Yanos

Though South Africa’s house scene is dominated by groove-ready tracks, driven by the hypnotic pulse of Amapiano’s log drum, there’s a softer side of the genre that’s a little less turn-up and a little more tranquil, and Chill Yanos provides just that–a backdrop of blissed-out beats and melodic jams to take the edge off.

