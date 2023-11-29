Apple Music’s ‘The Dotty Show’ to feature Chop Life Special

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, pop, Amapiano, and everything in between, from across the globe.

On the last Wednesday of each month she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from around Africa.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

The last Dotty Show Special of the year is dedicated to Apple Music’s Chop Life campaign and features Mellissa, Nissi, Seyi Vibez and Olive The Boy, as well as an exclusive Africa Now DJ mix from Spaceship Billy, alongside the hottest new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.

Cover Stars Shine

For Apple Music’s Chop Life campaign, Afro R&B-soul songstress Mellissa, Afrobeats singer-songwriter Olivetheboy, Ikorodu-bred star Seyi Vibez, and Afropop singer Nissi hand picked a selection of their favourite songs that will ultimately soundtrack their festive season, and their latest releases are spotlighted by on this special episode.

Africa Now Meets Chop Life

British-Nigerian DJ Spaceship Billy, blends Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afrofusion, and effortlessly combines rich African rhythms and melodies to create a highly textured sonic journey. This exclusive mix that he has created for Apple Music is a genre-defying treat that also features British-Nigerian gospel and smooth jazz saxophonist, BishopSaxz.