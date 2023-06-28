Apple Music’s ‘The Dotty Show’ to feature Clique Special

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, pop, Amapiano and everything in between, from across the globe.

On the last Wednesday of each month she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from around Africa.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This week’s episode features cover stars Odumodublvck, Black Sherif, Didi B and Flow Jones Jr, with an exclusive mix created by Odumodublvck’s premiere DJ, alongside the best new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.

Check out ‘The Dotty Show’ this Wednesday, June 28th at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1.

Cover Stars Shine

Clique is Apple Music’s roundup of artists at the forefront of Afro-trap and Afro-drill waves with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, Côte d’Ivoire rapper Didi B, and South African rapper Flow Jones JR the first faces of this brand new flagship playlist.

First To Know

Clique celebrates Africa’s genre pioneers. Ambitious and unapologetic, Africa’s most dynamic young MCs know who they are—and where they’re headed. With captivating lyrics that blend American and local slang, unrelenting beats and tons of urban swag, these rappers lead new movements in hip-hop, from Kumasi to Joburg and everywhere in between.

