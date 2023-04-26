Apple Music’s ‘The Dotty Show’ to feature Davido Special

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, pop, Amapiano, and everything in between, from across the globe.

On the last Wednesday of each month, she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from around Africa.

This week’s episode features Afrobeats icon and cover star Davido, as well as an exclusive mix created by Davido’s DJ E-Cool alongside the hottest new tracks from the hottest rising stars on the continent.

Cover Star Shines

Nigeria’s Davido needs no introduction, his discography of smash hits speaks for itself. He is a global superstar who recently cemented his legendary status with his fourth album Timeless, an instructive look at the life of this icon who has dealt with soaring highs and insurmountable lows.

Nigeria’s Greatest

The Dotty Show will revisit Davido’s rich discography through the exclusive DJ Mix created by Davido’s DJ E-Cool that will highlight Davido’s catalogue throughout his career.

Check out the full episode this Wednesday, April 26th at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1.

