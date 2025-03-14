Apple Readies Vision Pro-Inspired Design Overhaul to Juice Sluggish Device Sales

Apple is preparing its most extensive software redesign in over a decade, aiming to unify the look and functionality of iPhones, iPads, and Macs under a Vision Pro-inspired interface, according to people familiar with the matter.

The overhaul, set for unveiling at June’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), will debut with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16—marking the Mac’s biggest visual shift since 2020 and the iPhone’s most radical update since iOS 7 flattened icons in 2013.

The redesign targets menus, app icons, system controls, and window management, drawing cues from the spatial computing interface of Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro headset. The move aims to simplify cross-device navigation and revive hardware sales growth after iPhone revenue stalled at $69.1 billion in fiscal Q1 2025, with China sales plunging 11% amid fierce competition from Huawei.

Why It Matters: With 2.35 billion active devices globally, Apple’s ecosystem moat remains its crown jewel. But flatlining iPhone upgrades and Mac’s 2024 shipment dip signal waning excitement for iterative updates. The redesign gambit—echoing 2013’s polarizing iOS 7 pivot—risks alienating users wedded to familiar interfaces. Yet it could also reignite upgrade cycles if executed with the finesse of past successes like Dark Mode or Dynamic Island.

The challenge? Balancing novelty with intuitiveness. Vision Pro’s 3D interface wowed reviewers but remains a niche product. Translating its floating menus and depth effects to 2D screens without overwhelming users will test Apple’s design team. Meanwhile, in China, regulatory headwinds and patriotic buying trends threaten to blunt any sales bounce.

For Apple, the stakes mirror 2007’s iPhone launch or 2020’s M1 chip transition: a bet that bold software can paper over hardware stagnation. If the gamble pays off, it could reassert Apple as the tastemaker of tech. If not, rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi stand ready to pounce on missteps. The clock starts ticking in June.