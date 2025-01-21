Apple Retains Position as World’s Most Valuable Brand in 2025

Apple has once again secured its spot as the world’s most valuable brand, according to Brand Finance’s Global 500 2025 report.

The tech giant’s brand value stands at a staggering USD 574.5 billion, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year.

This solidifies its position at the top, ahead of Microsoft, which is valued at USD 461 billion, following a 35% surge. Despite a brief dip in 2023 when Amazon narrowly overtook it, Apple has largely maintained its dominance since 2021.

Brand Finance’s report reveals that technology brands continue to dominate the global landscape. Out of the five most valuable brands, four belong to the tech sector. Along with Apple and Microsoft, Google and Amazon also make up the top four, with respective brand values of USD 413 billion and USD 356.4 billion. Walmart, the only non-tech brand in the top five, rounds out the list with a value of USD 137.2 billion, marking a 42% increase.

The report also highlights impressive growth among several brands in diverse sectors, with TikTok standing out. Despite only being valued since 2022, the video-sharing platform has experienced a remarkable 79% growth over four years, reaching a brand value of USD 105.8 billion. The rise of semiconductor brands like NVIDIA and AMD, as well as the rapid expansion of online gaming platforms such as DraftKings and Fanduel, showcases the continued evolution of both established and emerging sectors.

One of the more surprising elements of the report is the increasing prominence of Chinese brands. TikTok, along with e-commerce giant Pinduoduo and electric vehicle maker BYD, are contributing significantly to China’s rising influence in the global marketplace. David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, noted that these Chinese brands are challenging established leaders and paving the way for more companies from China to enter the global market in 2025.

The tech sector’s growth is undeniable, but it is worth noting that the media sector has added the most value overall since 2020, experiencing a 125% surge. This growth reflects the transformation of media companies, many of which have become indispensable tools used daily by consumers across the globe.

In the digital realm, Google’s brand value grew by 24%, to USD 413 billion, driven by ongoing investments in AI, while Amazon’s 15% increase to USD 356.4 billion underscores its expanding role in AI and personalized services.

WeChat, for the second consecutive year, has earned the title of the world’s strongest brand, receiving an impressive Brand Strength Index score of 95.2 out of 100. Meanwhile, e& (formerly Etisalat) has made waves as the fastest-growing brand, seeing an eight-fold increase in its value, following a rebranding effort aimed at supporting international expansion.

Despite a challenging global economic environment, with growth expected to remain stagnant at 2.8% in 2025, the world’s top 500 brands have continued to thrive. Their collective brand value has risen 10% year-on-year, reaching nearly USD 9.5 trillion, signaling that even amid economic uncertainty, strong brands are flourishing.

At the top of the Global 500 rankings, American brands dominate, contributing more than half of the total brand value. China and Germany follow, with 69 and 27 brands respectively, securing 15% and 6% of the total value. Banks lead the sector rankings, contributing 13% of the total, while retail and media round out the top three.

Brand Finance’s Global 500 report will be launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, 2025, in partnership with Infosys, the fastest-growing IT services brand over the last five years. The continued growth of these powerful global brands reinforces the dominance of technology in the world economy and points to an increasingly interconnected and competitive global marketplace.