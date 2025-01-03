Apple Settles $95 Million Lawsuit Over Siri Privacy Breach, Offering Compensation to Affected Users

Apple has agreed to a $95 million settlement in response to a class action lawsuit filed by users whose private conversations were inadvertently recorded by its Siri voice assistant and potentially overheard by human contractors.

The settlement, which still requires court approval, offers compensation of up to $20 per eligible device, with users able to claim for up to five Siri-enabled devices owned or purchased between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024.

The lawsuit stems from a 2019 report by The Guardian that exposed how Apple’s third-party contractors, tasked with quality control for Siri, were exposed to sensitive and private recordings. These included medical information, confidential conversations, and even personal moments between couples. Though Siri is designed to activate only when a specific wake word is spoken, whistleblowers revealed that accidental triggers were common, with even simple noises—like a zipper—causing the device to record.

As part of the settlement, affected users must swear under oath that they accidentally triggered Siri during a private conversation. The payout per claimant will depend on the number of eligible applicants, meaning the maximum $20 payout could be reduced if a large number of claims are submitted.

This settlement represents one of the largest of its kind and comes amid growing concerns about privacy within the tech industry. Apple has long acknowledged that only a small portion of Siri recordings were shared with contractors and has since stopped retaining audio recordings altogether. However, this settlement is a step toward resolving the privacy breach that led to widespread concerns about how tech companies handle sensitive user data.

The case is part of a larger trend within the industry, with companies like Google and Amazon facing similar scrutiny over the use of human contractors to review voice assistant recordings. Google is also battling lawsuits alleging similar privacy violations, as tech giants continue to grapple with the balance between improving their services and protecting users’ personal information.

While the settlement may bring closure to some affected by Siri’s privacy issues, it also raises broader questions about how companies in the tech space collect and manage data. As more cases emerge regarding the mishandling of sensitive information, the industry may face increasing pressure to adopt stricter privacy policies and greater transparency.