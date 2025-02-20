Apple Unveils iPhone 16e, But Budget Buyers May Think Twice

Apple has introduced the new iPhone 16e, its latest entry in the low-end smartphone segment, priced at US$599—a marked increase from the previous iPhone SE’s US$429 tag.

The device, set to go on sale on February 28 with pre-orders beginning on February 21, features modern updates such as a larger display with Face ID replacing the old home button, a 48-megapixel rear camera, the A18 chip, and a USB-C charging port. It also runs Apple’s own AI software, Apple Intelligence, an effort to add more smart features to even its budget models.

While the iPhone 16e represents the biggest change in Apple’s low-end lineup since the launch of the SE in 2016, it still falls short of bridging the gap to the premium models. Critics note that despite being marketed as a budget option, its price—especially in markets like Ghana where the direct conversion comes to over GHS9,287 before additional fees—may put it out of reach for many consumers. The device also lacks some of the high-end innovations such as the Dynamic Island interface and offers just one rear camera. However, a notable breakthrough is its in-house C1 cellular modem chip, signaling Apple’s strategic move away from Qualcomm.

Industry observers say the new model is an important step for Apple as it attempts to revitalize its smartphone business after a lackluster holiday quarter, when even the iPhone 16 struggled to draw buyers. With upcoming plans for a slimmer iPhone later this year, alongside new iPads, a MacBook Air with an M4 chip, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with satellite connectivity, Apple appears determined to cover every market segment—even if the so-called budget option might not be budget-friendly enough in some regions.