Apple Urges Investors to Reject Shareholder Proposal to Abandon DEI Programs

Apple Inc. has called on its investors to reject a shareholder proposal that seeks to eliminate its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, highlighting the company’s firm stance amid a shifting corporate landscape.

The proposal, introduced by the National Centre for Public Policy Research, challenges the company’s commitment to DEI in light of recent legal battles and evolving corporate views on such initiatives.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 10, Apple disclosed the proposal’s push to dismantle its DEI programs, which are seen as part of broader corporate efforts to promote inclusivity and equity. The group behind the proposal, which has cited legal challenges and changes in corporate sentiment, argued that such initiatives carry significant financial and litigation risks.

Apple, however, rejected the push, acknowledging the potential risks associated with DEI but reinforcing its belief that these programs remain integral to the company’s values. The company noted that several tech giants—including Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft—have scaled back their DEI initiatives in response to similar legal and shareholder pressures. Despite this trend, Apple has stood firm on its commitment.

The company’s board emphasized that its established compliance programs and strong oversight mechanisms make any changes unnecessary. It also expressed concerns that adopting the shareholder proposal could disrupt the company’s broader management strategies, arguing that the proposal would unduly interfere with the company’s operations.

“The proposal inappropriately seeks to micromanage the company’s programs and policies,” Apple’s board stated, underscoring its belief that the existing approach serves the company’s long-term interests.