Apple Withdraws iPhones with Lightning Connectors in EU to Comply with New Charging Directive

As of December 28, 2024, three iPhone models—the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE 3rd generation—have been removed from sale in 29 countries, including those in the U.K. This move is in response to a European Union directive aimed at reducing electronic waste by standardizing charging ports.

The EU now requires all mobile phones, cameras, and tablets to adopt a USB-C charging port, which applies to all devices sold after this date.

This new regulation has had a significant impact on Apple, which initially resisted the change, arguing that mandating a universal charging port could stifle innovation. However, with the introduction of the iPhone 15, Apple has transitioned to USB-C across its iPhone range, as well as for devices like iPads, AirPods, and peripherals such as the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. The switch meant that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE 3rd generation—which still use the proprietary Lightning connector—had to be withdrawn from sale by the December deadline to comply with the EU directive.

By Friday, December 27, Apple’s official websites across all 27 EU member countries showed only the iPhone 15 and later models available for purchase. However, consumers in the EU aren’t entirely out of luck—third-party resellers can still sell remaining stock. For example, the iPhone 14 is still available through Amazon in Spain. Additionally, while Switzerland is not part of the EU, it has aligned its regulations with the bloc, meaning the iPhone models in question are no longer available there as well. In Northern Ireland, which operates under a different set of trading rules following Brexit, the iPhones with Lightning connectors have also been withdrawn.

Interestingly, the ban does not affect the Republic of Ireland, which, despite being an EU member, has a unique status that allows Apple to continue selling Lightning-connected devices there. This has caused some irony since there is no official Apple Store in the Republic to handle the transition.

For Apple, this regulatory change signals a shift away from the iPhone SE, which may see a decline in sales ahead of a potential new model release in Spring 2025. Still, the company will need to navigate the ramifications of this legislation carefully, particularly as it may set a precedent for other countries.

Although this move is primarily focused on the European market, it has drawn the attention of global lawmakers, and some may consider implementing similar regulations in their own countries. However, due to the timing and Apple’s product lifecycle, it is unlikely that other regions will adopt similar measures before the iPhone 14 is phased out later in 2025.