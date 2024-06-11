Apple’s AI Push Aims to Boost iPhone Sales

Apple’s developer conference on Monday highlighted more than just the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) into its software, including technology from ChatGPT; it was also a strategic move to boost iPhone sales. Amid challenging consumer spending and competition from resurgent tech rivals, Apple is leveraging AI to rejuvenate its loyal fan base of over a billion customers and counteract declining sales of its flagship product.

Driving iPhone Sales with AI

The new AI software, which requires at least an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max to operate, is expected to spur a wave of new purchases. Analysts predict that this could trigger the biggest upgrade cycle since the iPhone 12’s release in 2020, which was partly driven by 5G connectivity. “What we saw today was more compelling than anything we’ve seen since,” said analyst Gil Luria of DA Davidson.

Introducing Apple Intelligence

Apple unveiled its version of generative AI, dubbed Apple Intelligence, capable of generating text, images, and other content on command. The company showcased how its AI could create custom emojis, draft cartoons, and professionally edit emails. Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, can also prompt users to use ChatGPT’s capabilities.

Mixed Analyst Reactions

While some analysts are optimistic about the potential for increased sales, others remain skeptical. Forrester analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee noted that the new AI features might not be enough to significantly boost device revenue or attract a new wave of followers. Tejas Dessai of Global X added that investors are looking for a more comprehensive AI strategy from Apple, reflected by a 2% drop in the company’s stock following the announcement.

Targeting Upgrades

Apple’s AI features will be exclusive to newer models, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, leveraging the advanced chips in these devices to process data privately. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives sees this as a significant opportunity, estimating that 270 million iPhones haven’t been upgraded in the last four years. He predicts that 15% or more of Apple’s installed base will upgrade to the iPhone 16, viewing Apple Intelligence as a highly anticipated “killer app.”

The Bigger Picture

Apple’s iPhone revenue for the fiscal year ending in September 2023 was $200.6 billion, down from $205.5 billion the previous year. While AI is an attractive feature for early adopters, other factors like a bigger display and better camera will continue to drive consumer interest. Martin Yang of Oppenheimer & Co. believes that the action-oriented capabilities of Apple’s AI will position the company as a leader in consumer AI.

In conclusion, while Apple’s latest AI innovations aim to reinvigorate iPhone sales, the broader impact will depend on how these features resonate with consumers alongside other improvements in the upcoming iPhone models.