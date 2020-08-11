Applicants for the Ghana card within the Ho Municipality in the Volta region have commended the National Identification Authority (NIA) for undertaking the mop-up exercise.

They said the exercise had accorded them the opportunity to register and acquire the Ghana card as they were not able to register during the mass registration exercise.

Mr Michael Eko, one of the applicants, said he was satisfied with the exercise as it was proceeding smoothly without any difficulty compared to the mass registration where there were lot of crowds, delaying the process.

“This one, everything is going on well, I just came and within some minutes I went through the process and I have my card. I thank the Authority for the mop-up exercise,” he stated.

Mr Eko, however, appealed to the Authority to expedite action on processes for establishing District offices to enable people register for the card at their convenience, as some people were currently not in the country, and some also indisposed.

He also urged those who could not registered for the card during the mass registration and were living in the country to take advantage of the mop-up exercise to register and acquire the card as it had a lot of benefits.

The NIA is currently carrying out a mop-up exercise at 37 centres within the Municipality to provide people who were unable to register for the card during the mass registration the opportunity to register.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some of the centres including the SSNIT Office, R.C Bankoe, District Education office, GIFEC, and Ho Kpodzi Main Church registration centres, officers were seen busily attending to applicants.

There was however, low queues at the various centres which Madam Xornam Cathrine Ahiabu, an applicant said was as a result of the high turnout during the mass registration.

Meanwhile officials at the various centres declined to speak to the GNA, saying there were not authorised.