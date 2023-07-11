Applications for AFSIA Solar Awards 2023 now OPEN

The solar industry in Africa is experiencing unprecedented levels of activity, with numerous innovative projects and initiatives being commissioned or launched in recent months.

The AFSIA Solar Awards 2023, a prestigious awards ceremony within the industry, returns thisyear to honor and acknowledge the excellence of companies and professionals in the

African solar industry for their dedication to the sector.

The awards serve as a tribute to participants, talent, creativity, and visionary outlook, recognizing and celebrating theirsignificant milestones in development and growth.

The AFSIA Solar Awards will bring together the most groundbreaking and exciting

innovations in the African solar industry this year. The awards ceremony aims to honor and

recognize individuals and/or companies who have made significant contributions and

achieved remarkable milestones within the African solar industry and society as a whole.

Itis an opportunity to acknowledge their outstanding impact and accomplishments," saidKersy Nsengiyumva, Manager of the AFSIA Solar Awards.

This year, AFSIA is collaborating with REFA – Renewable Energy Forum Africa to host the

4th edition of the AFSIA Solar Awards.

AFSIA and REFA jointly present the 4th edition of the AFSIA Awards, with REFA taking place

in Nairobi from October 4th to 6th, under the theme "The meeting place for African

renewables.

AFSIA is thrilled to be partnering with other leading organizations of the African renewable

energy space for REFA and will announce the winners of the AFSIA Solar Awards during the

awards ceremony on June 5th, with the support of industry leaders such as LONGi, Trina

Solar, Huawei and Astronergy.

In pure AFSIA Solar Awards spirit, an independent jury of industry experts will carefully

review the applications of the 13 different categories. Each application will be thoroughly

assessed, and the 3 most innovative and impactful entries in each category will be

nominated.

The first jury members announced for this year are Sumaya Mahomed, Board Member

at Institute of Energy Professionals Africa, and Grace Perkins, Operations Director at AMDA.

Call for Applications from the July, 11.

AFSIA is currently open to receiving applications for the 4th edition of their

Awards, which encompass 13 categories that span the entire spectrum of the industry,

ranging from solar home systems to grid-connected large-scale systems.