Applications for recruitment into security services should be directed to respective outfits

The Ministry of the Interior has advised the public to direct their applications for recruitment into security agencies to their respective outfits.

A statement signed by Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Chief Director of the Ministry said the applications were online and should be processed as directed in the adverts.

It said following advertisements in the media for recruitment namely the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prisons Service and the Ghana National Fire Service on Saturday, August 21 2021, some applicants thronged the Ministry in an attempt to submit their applications.

The statement assured citizens that Government was committed to recruiting 11,000 eligible Ghanaians into the various security services as part of its commitment to enhance security and address unemployment challenges in the country so that the youth can be gainfully employed.

It also assured the public that the recruitments would be based on merit and cautioned applicants that the Ministry does not receive applications on behalf of its Agencies.

Again, it cautioned applicants to be wary of scammers who made demands on them for money ostensibly to help them in the recruitment process.

“The Ministry urges prospective applicants who wish to be recruited into the respective institutions to wait for updates and necessary information on the next steps. The Ministry of the Interior wishes the prospective youth all the best of luck,” the statement said.