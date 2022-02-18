Applications open for 2022 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize

The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize (#NataliPrize), the European Union’s journalism award, has been opened for applications.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Prize rewards journalists reporting on themes such as inequality, poverty, climate, education, migration, employment, digital, healthcare, peace, democracy, and human rights.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: “The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize celebrates its 30th anniversary. Democratic backsliding that we have witnessed during the pandemic, hybrid threats, disinformation and shrinking space for civil society are all worrying phenomena, which brave journalists tackle.

As showcased at the Summit for Democracy in December, the EU is a firm supporter of fundamental freedoms and those who defend them, often with high personal risk.

The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize is a symbol of our support to those who give voice to the voiceless and bring truth to light.”

Conditions for applications Reporters may submit their work in written, audio and video formats in one of these three

categories:

Grand Prize: for reporting published by a media outlet based in one of the European Union’s partner countries.

Europe Prize: for reporting published by a media outlet based in the European Union.

Best Emerging Journalist Prize: for reporting by a journalist below the age of 30, published

in a media outlet based in the European Union or in one of its partner countries.

The submission should be made online in one of the five accepted languages (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese or German).

Applications can be submitted as of today, 15 February, until 31 March 2022 at 23:59 Central European Time (CET).

Selection of winners

A Grand Jury of international renowned journalists and specialists in international development from around the world will choose the winners in each category. Each winner will receive €10 000.

The winner of the Best Emerging Journalist category will also be offered work experience with a media partner.

The winners will be announced at the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize Award Ceremony during the 2022 European Development Days between 14 – 15 June 2022.

Background

The Prize is named after Lorenzo Natali, a former European Commissioner for Development and staunch defender of the freedom of expression, democracy and human rights. His spirit has been kept alive through the Prize for the last three decades by celebrating journalists whose stories shine a light on the common challenges facing our planet and its people and inspire change.

The Prize was first launched by the European Commission in 1992 to recognise bravery and

excellence in reporting on sustainable and inclusive development.

For more information

Apply for the 2022 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize here