Applications Open For 3rd AFSIA Solar Awards 2022

The 3rd edition of the AFSIA Solar Awards is launched. The deadline to submit your application is May 13th.

The solar industry in Africa is more active than ever before and a multitude of innovative projects and innovative initiatives have been commissioned or launched over the past few months.

The AFSIA Solar Awards 2022, the industry-leading awards ceremony, is back this year to recognize the excellence of all those companies and professionals of the African solar industry for their devotion to the sector.

It is a tribute to the ability, originality, and vision of its participants recognizing and celebrating their major development and growth milestones.

“Once again this year, the AFSIA Solar Awards hailed as the “industry’s highest honor” will gather the biggest and most exciting innovations of the solar industry in Africa. This ceremony aims at celebrating individuals and/or companies that made significant contributions to the African solar industry and to the society.” said Ines Dushime, Manager of the AFSIA Solar Awards.

AFSIA has once again teamed up with EnergyNet’s Africa Energy Forum (aef) to host the 3rd edition of the AFSIA Solar Awards.

AFSIA in collaboration with EnergyNet, the organizer of the Africa Energy Forum, bring to you the 3rd edition of the AFSIA Awards. aef has been uniting governments, utilities and regulators with development finance institutions, commercial banks, power developers, technology providers, EPCs and professional services in 1 place over the last 23 years. This year, aef will take place in Brussels from June 21st until 24th, under the theme “Stakeholders. United in one place.”

AFSIA is delighted to be part of this esteemed event and to announce the winners during the awards ceremony on the 23rd of June with the support of some of the industry leaders such as LONGi, Trina Solar, JinkoSolar and Huawei.

Meet the jury

Applications to the AFSIA Solar Awards will be reviewed by some of the best experts of the African solar industry. They will go through every application individually and will nominate the most innovative and impactful ones in each category.

This year the jury is made of Nicole Mukwindi Uwineza, President of POWERHer, Anita Otubu, Head of the Nigeria Electrification Project at the Rural Electrification Agency Nigeria, Isabel Cancela de Abreu, Executive Director at ALER, Dr. Mohamed Alhaj, Founder of Clean Energy 4 Africa, Lawrence Lin, Beyond the Grid Advisor for Power Africa, Jean Marie Takouleu, Editor-in-Chief at Afrik21, Max Hall, Reporter at pv magazine and Ruchi Soni, Program Manager at SEforALL.

Call for Applications from the 22nd of March

As a key player in the solar industry, this is your chance to shine and be recognized as a true leader in the industry. AFSIA is now accepting applications for the 3rd edition of the Awards for the following 13 categories covering all key areas of the industry, from solar home systems to grid-connected large-scale systems. Participants in this competition must submit projects completed in the last 12 months, where applicable.

Utility scale solar project of the year

C&I solar project of the year

SHS company of the year

Mini-grid project of the year

Productive Use Application of the year

Solar innovation of the year

Video of the year

Deal/Financing program of the year

Solar entrepreneur/SME of the year

African solar company of the year

Advisor / Consultant of the year (Financial/Legal/Technical)

Picture of the year

Life-time achievement award

The following are the winners of the 2021 AFSIA Solar Awards, giving you a glimpse of the undeniable level of achievement of the participants in the African solar industry: SunFunder, Jenny Fletcher, Genius Watter, ARESS, ENARA, Franco Traverso, InfraCo Africa, EM-ONE Energy Solutions, Synergy Consulting Infrastructure and Financial Advisory Services Inc., ENGIE Equatorial, Ignite Power, Jubaili Bros, SolarAfrica, Kudirat Saliu, Wairimu & Co.