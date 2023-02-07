Applications open for AIPS Young Reporters Programme at WMTRC 2023

Applications are open for the Young Reporters Programme to be held during the second edition of the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships (WMTRC) in Innsbruck-Stubai from June 6 to 10.

AIPS, together with the local Organizing Committee of the WMTRC, is looking for journalists aged 18 to 28 for this major mountain and trail running event, ideally with a keen interest in gaining valuable insights, both theoretically and practically, in their chosen line of work.

We are looking for motivated students of journalism and/or young reporters who:

You should be between 18 and 28 years of age.

You should be fluent in English.

In case you are already working, you should be a member of the Sports Press Association of your respective country.

In case you are already working, please send us some of your most recent work samples.

During their stay in Innsbruck-Stubai, the selected candidates will be accompanied by an AIPS mentor and trained in fundamental questions as well as those specific to sports journalism. In addition, they will have full access to the competition venues and the Main Press Centre and will be reporting from the WC races, gaining valuable insights into the increasingly growing athletic running scene.

During the programme, training will be offered in print, photo and social media reporting of live events. The Young Reporters will be required to participate in all training sessions. Photographers will be required to produce written content, just as print media journalists will be required to delve in photography or produce audio-visual stories, in order to develop their all-round journalistic skills.

The programme will be conducted in English. Also, the multi-media news and feature stories to be produced by the Young Reporters will be published on AIPS and WMTRC’s official platforms and channels. Those already working are also expected to send reports to their local media.

APPLICATIONS AND SELECTION PROCESS

March 31, 2023 is the deadline for applications to the 2023 AIPS Young Reporters Programme. Applicants are to apply through the AIPS-affiliated National Sport Journalists Associations with the following documents provided in English (or translated to English if original documents are not in English):

CV listing applicant’s previous experience and education

Motivation letter (one page)

Links to previous published work, experience, and portfolio, if available

All candidates must provide a copy of their passport with a validity of at least six (6) months after the end of the competition (i.e., valid until at least December 2023)

Candidates for the YRP should be available for the duration of the programme, which includes the entire schedule of the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships (WMTRC).

We are looking forward to receiving your application, comprising a motivational letter and a CV.

Application deadline: March 31, 2023.

We will be in touch no later than April 10 to let you know whether you have been selected or not.

Contact: presidentoffice@aipsmedia.com

The object of the email should read: “AIPS Young Reporters Programme + your name”

AIPS