Applied Labs Secures US$4.2M to Revolutionize AI Support and Operations

Applied Labs, a company founded by ex-Scale AI employees, has raised $4.2 million in seed funding to build reliable AI agents designed for complex support and operations tasks.

The company aims to address the growing demand for AI solutions that can manage intricate workflows and boost business efficiency while maintaining high standards of reliability.

Founded in January 2024 by Michael Woo and Soham Waychal, Applied Labs emerged from the founders’ experiences at Scale AI, where they identified the significant time and resources spent managing repetitive support and operational workflows. They saw an opportunity to develop AI agents that could reliably handle these tasks, freeing up businesses to focus on more critical aspects of their operations.

The $4.2 million seed round was led by Abstract, with support from Point72 Ventures, Outlander, and Tetra. The funding will help Applied Labs scale its product offering and expand its team to meet the growing demand for AI-driven solutions in customer support and operations. Notable angel investors include Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch and Modal CTO Akshat Bubna.

Woo, the CEO of Applied Labs, believes that while AI technology has reached a tipping point in terms of model quality, the true challenge lies in providing businesses with the tools and platform needed to implement AI agents effectively. “The bottleneck isn’t the model anymore—LLM quality, speed, and cost have reached an inflection point where almost every business can save time and cost,” Woo said. “The challenge is in the data, tools, and platform for teams to easily set up and perfect AI agents on their business-critical workflows.”

The company’s current focus is on AI-driven customer support agents, which are fine-tuned to each business’s specific knowledge base and integrated with first- and third-party services to provide seamless support. Applied Labs is also working on expanding its AI agents into other areas such as operations.

While Applied Labs is focused on automation, Woo emphasizes the importance of maintaining a “human-in-the-loop” approach to ensure quality control and handle complex or emotional interactions. The company combines AI’s scalability with human judgment to deliver the best results for its customers.

The company’s approach includes omnichannel interactions, sophisticated AI orchestration for Q&A and workflows, and evaluation tools that enable continuous testing and monitoring of AI output. This ensures that AI agents maintain high standards of reliability, especially in high-volume situations where mistakes could have significant consequences.

As the company looks to the future, Applied Labs plans to expand its team to meet customer demand and continue enhancing its product offering. By focusing on high-quality AI agents that blend machine efficiency with human oversight, Applied Labs is setting a new standard for AI in mission-critical workflows.

“Michael’s experience managing Scale AI’s core data product brings a rare fusion of technical acumen and practical experience,” said Ramtin Naimi, Founder & General Partner at Abstract. “Applied Labs’ commitment to pairing trust with capability is precisely what enterprises need to confidently embrace AI-powered customer support.”

With AI increasingly taking center stage in business operations, Applied Labs is positioning itself to be a leader in helping companies leverage AI to transform their most complex workflows—without sacrificing the quality and reliability required in today’s fast-paced environment.