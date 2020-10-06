The Chief Executive Officer of Cocobod has called on all persons interested in the findings of the audited report on the construction of cocoa roads to apply for it.

This follows the heels of reports in which the main opposition NDC alleges that the ruling government under the leadership of the President, Nana Addo, have abandoned all cocoa roads initiated under the Mahama administration, a report the ruling NPP have refuted strongly.

According to Cocobod CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the report cannot be made public, as such all those interested in knowing the audit findings should duly apply for it in order to gain access to it.

Joseph Boahen Aidoo said the report was meant to assist the management of the projects stressing that individuals who have an interest in it must go through the required application process. The Chief Executive Officer of Cocobod has said the report of the audit conducted on the construction of cocoa roads in some parts of the country cannot be made public.

Although he fell short of the specific amount saved through the audit, he disclosed that “we saved hundreds of millions.”

Former President John Mahama challenged the government to publish the audit report of cocoa roads which accused him of awarding over 230 road contracts to the tune of ¢3.5 billion under the cocoa roads project to the detriment of Cocobod’s finances.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), therefore, halted the construction of the cocoa roads across the country in 2017 over allegation of inflated cost among other wrongdoings.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has dared the government to produce the said report adding that the government deliberately started reconstructing the roads a few months to the election for political gains.

Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo has promised that he and his team as well as the NPP will continue constructing the roads they suspended.