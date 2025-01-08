Appoint John Evans Kumordzi For Akuapem North MCE – NDC Grassroots Appeal To President Mahama

The members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akuapem North Constituency of the Eastern Region have made a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to consider appointing the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in

the area, Mr John Evans Kumordzi as the new Municipal District Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North Municipal Assembly.

They strongly kicked against the viral statement being made by the critics to the effect that Mr Kumordzi is not a citizen from the Akuapem North, saying that it was cleared that the selfless Kudzordzi was born, nurtured and groomed in the Akuapem North and that he qualifies to be appointed to ascend the MCE position in the area.

According to the grassroots supporters of the NDC including the elected Assembly members, Mr Kudzordzi is the ideal candidate for the Municipal Chief Executive position in Akuapem North Municipal assembly.

With his exceptional leadership, grassroots support, and in-depth understanding of the constituency’s geopolitical dynamics, they appealed to President Dramani Mahama and the appointing authority that Mr Kudzordzi is the perfect fit.

They were of the view that his impressive track record, including his bravery in contesting the 2020/2024 general elections and his resounding victory in the 2023 constituency primaries, demonstrates his unwavering commitment to the people.

The Race to the MCE: Mr John Evans Stands tall.

In the heart of Akuapem North constituency, a beacon of hope emerges in the race for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position. Hon. John Evans, a son of the soil, stands tall with an unwavering commitment to the people of Okuapemman.

Akuapem North constituency, bordered by Akuapem South, New Juaben, Okere, and Shai Osu-Doku, boasts a rich cultural heritage that is the envy of all. While the constituency has historically voted for the NPP in the upper hill towns and the NDC in the lower hill towns since 1992, Hon. John Evans’ exceptional leadership has bridged this divide.

In the 2024 electoral outcomes, Hon. John Evans’ strategic vision and grassroots support led to a significant increase in marginal votes across the constituency. His outstanding performance has surpassed previous records, earning him the admiration of the people.

So, why does Hon. John Evans deserve the MCE position? Here are the compelling reasons:

Commitment and Dedication

Hon. John Evans has consistently demonstrated his loyalty and dedication to the party and the people of Akuapem North.

Grassroots Support

His ability to connect with the people at the grassroots level has earned him a massive following, making him the most suitable candidate for the position.

Geopolitical Factor and Loyalty

As a native of Kwamoso, Hon. John Evans has an in-depth understanding of the constituency’s geopolitical dynamics, ensuring that he will prioritize the needs of the people.

Vision and Influence

His exceptional leadership skills, coupled with his ability to unite people across tribes and backgrounds, make him the ideal candidate to drive progress and development in Akuapem North.

Mr John Evans’ impressive track record, including his bravery in contesting the 2020 general elections and his resounding victory in the 2023 constituency primaries, demonstrates his unwavering commitment to the people.

By entrusting Mr John Evans with the MCE position, we can confidently expect him to leverage his expertise to expand the party’s support base, ultimately paving the way for a resounding victory in the next parliamentary elections.

Mr John Evans embodies the values of progress, development, and growth that Akuapem North constituency deserves. Let us rally behind him and propel our beloved constituency toward a brighter future.