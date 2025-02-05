Appointed Bank of Ghana Governor Can Assume Office Without Council of State Approval, Legal Analysis Argues

A heated constitutional debate has emerged in Ghana over whether an appointed Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor can commence official duties before formal consultations with the Council of State are completed.

The dispute follows President John Dramani Mahama’s nomination of Dr. Johnson Asiama as the central bank’s new governor on January 31, 2025, after outgoing Governor Dr. Ernest Addison proceeded on pre-retirement leave. Dr. Asiama’s immediate assumption of office sparked objections from Parliament’s Minority Caucus, which argued that his appointment required prior approval from the Council of State. Legal experts, however, contend the Minority’s stance misinterprets Ghana’s constitutional framework.

Under Article 183(4)(a) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, the President appoints the BoG Governor “in consultation with the Council of State” but does not require its formal approval. This distinction is critical.

Unlike appointments to the Supreme Court, which demand parliamentary approval under Article 144(2), the BoG Governor’s appointment hinges solely on presidential discretion following non-binding consultations. Legal analysts emphasize that “consultation” in constitutional terms does not equate to a veto power. The Supreme Court has previously clarified that such consultations are procedural, allowing the President to consider advice without obligation to comply.

The controversy deepens amid the Council of State’s incomplete formation. Following the January 7, 2025, presidential inauguration, the Electoral Commission is still overseeing regional elections for Council representatives, with polls set for February 11. This transitional gap raises questions about whether the President must delay critical appointments until the Council is fully constituted. Critics of the Minority’s position argue that such rigidity would paralyze governance, particularly in vital institutions like the central bank.

The Minority’s proposal—that Dr. Asiama could receive informal briefings but not formally assume duties—has been dismissed as legally incoherent. Analysts note that the Bank of Ghana Act permits deputy governors to act only temporarily in the absence of a substantive governor, not indefinitely. With Dr. Addison’s retirement imminent, leaving a leadership vacuum risks destabilizing monetary policy oversight. Legal scholars further stress that Dr. Asiama’s immediate assumption of office ensures accountability, as he can be held responsible for decisions made during his tenure.

The Minority’s concerns, while rooted in procedural caution, clash with pragmatic governance needs. Ghana’s Constitution prioritizes functional continuity, particularly in economically sensitive roles. Historical precedents, including Supreme Court rulings on presidential appointment powers, reinforce the executive’s authority to act unilaterally in such scenarios, provided constitutional consultations occur when feasible.

Political observers suggest the dispute underscores broader tensions between legislative oversight and executive authority. While the Minority seeks to enforce checks and balances, legal experts caution against conflating procedural formality with constitutional mandates. The Council of State’s advisory role, coupled with the President’s overwhelming influence in appointing its members, further weakens claims of its independence in this process.

As the debate unfolds, the focus shifts to whether the Minority will escalate the matter to the Supreme Court. However, legal analysts doubt the court would intervene, given the absence of constitutional ambiguity and its historical reluctance to micromanage presidential discretion. The case instead highlights Ghana’s evolving institutional maturity, balancing democratic accountability with the exigencies of effective governance.

In conclusion, Dr. Asiama’s appointment aligns with both constitutional provisions and practical necessity. While the Minority’s vigilance reflects healthy democratic engagement, their interpretation risks institutional gridlock. Ghana’s legal framework, designed to adapt to transitional challenges, permits the President to prioritize continuity in critical roles—a principle that ultimately strengthens, rather than undermines, the nation’s democratic architecture.