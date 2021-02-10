The Appointment Committee of Parliament Wednesday started vetting President Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees.

The first nominee to appear before the vetting Committee was Mr Agyeman Manu, Minister Designate for Health, who has been renominated for the same position.

The Appointment Committee which has a membership of 26 is equally divided between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai Constituency Joseph Osei-Owusu, chairs the Appointment Committee and the Vice Chair is Mr Afenyo-Markin.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Mrs Patricia Appiagyei, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah and Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah are some NPP MPs on the Appointments Committee.

Mr Haruan Iddrisu, Minority Leader, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief Whip, Mr Mahama Ayariga, Sampson Ahi, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Alhassan Suhuyini, James Agalga and Francis Xavier Sosu are on the NDC side of the Appointments Committee.