Appointments Committee Chairman Calls for Apology from Oliver Barker-Vormawor After Allegations of Bribery

The Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, has demanded a full and unreserved apology from activist and lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor following his controversial claims about the committee.

Barker-Vormawor had alleged that members of the committee accept bribes from ministerial appointees in exchange for approval, but failed to provide any evidence to substantiate these claims when summoned before the committee.

Ahiafor emphasized the importance of the committee’s role in governance and made it clear that such baseless allegations would not be tolerated. “Our committee plays a crucial role in governance, and we will not tolerate baseless allegations that undermine our integrity,” Ahiafor stated. He gave Barker-Vormawor an opportunity to retract his comments and issue an apology for the inappropriate and unfounded remarks.

During the appearance, both Barker-Vormawor and his lawyer acknowledged that the allegations were not supported by facts, and Barker-Vormawor admitted that his comments were inappropriate. Despite this, the situation has sparked frustration among committee members. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, among others, voiced his displeasure, criticizing Barker-Vormawor for showing a lack of respect for Parliament. “This is a critical arm of government, and we expect people to engage with it appropriately,” Annoh-Dompreh remarked.

The unfolding of these events has created tension within the committee, with calls for a stronger stance on accountability and respect for parliamentary processes. The committee will now await an official apology from Barker-Vormawor to resolve the issue.