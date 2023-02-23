Appolonia City earmarks 10 million dollars for infrastructure development

Appolonia City, a real estate developer, has earmarked 10 million dollars for infrastructure development to reduce the housing deficit in Ghana.

It is currently investing in its newest futuristic city, 20km east of Accra in the Oyibi-Afienya enclave, in response to government’s call on the private sector to help bridge the residential infrastructure gap.

Mr Yaw Acheampong Adjei, the Marketing and Communication Manager, Apolonia City, told the Ghana News Agency that Ghana had a huge infrastructure deficit that would require investment in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

He said the amount was huge for any single government to fund, hence the need for the private sector to support.

The 2023 Budget earmarked USD 222 million for capital expenditure.

“For a country with a total land mass of about 59 million acres, an amount of USD 222 million could be broken down to USD 3.7 million per acre, clearly showing how insufficient this amount is relative to the infrastructural needs of the country,” he said.

“Following its rich history and culture of investing in the development of infrastructure in Ghana, Appolonia City intends to invest an additional 10 million dollars over the next three years, approximately, two million dollars will be invested in 2023”.

“This amount will be used in expanding access to water, power, and selected roads within Nova Ridges 2&3 in Appolonia City where there are significant development activities by existing clients”.

Mr Adjei said the City covered a 2,535-acre development in the format of Tema communities one through to 12, which was developed by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President.

As part of its development vision, Appolonia, in 2016, launched a 20-Mega Watt power station at a cost of 2.5 million dollars to provide stable electric power to residents.

“This was to ensure that beyond the residents of Appolonia City enjoying stable power, the 200-acre industrial park located in the enclave continues to be one of the most power-secure industrial enclaves in Ghana,” he said.

Appolonia City is a project by Rendeavour, Africa’s largest private city developer with projects in Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.