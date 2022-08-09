Appolonia City outdoors “Adumuah Place” commercial building

Management of Appolonia City, a gated community has outdoor its ultra modern commercial office building named “Adumuah Place” at a colorful ceremony in Accra.

The edifice constructed by Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA) comprises a 3-story building located off the Adenta Dodowa road and strategically positioned at a gross floor area of 2,376 sqm and 1,996 sqm office space designed to meet the commercial needs of Ghanaians and other international trade businesses.

The facility meant for commercial activities of Appolonia City has among others serviced plots, roads, electricity, water, waste facilities, ICT centers, 85 capacity parking space, clinic, pharmacy shop, supermarkets, grocery store, and 24-hour security services, among others.

Cutting the tape to symbolize the opening of the building, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso Boakye expressed gratitude to Gateway Real Estate Africa and the management of Appolonia city for the construction of the building in such a serene environment as part of the drive to engage industry players for socio-economic development of the housing industry in the country.

He said the government has opened up for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to boost the housing industry and has also put in the needed mechanisms to help address the challenges in the building and construction space and pointed out that when properly done it will lead to massive job creation.

According to him, plans are far advanced for the inauguration of the “Ghana Housing Authority” an outfit he said will place all stakeholders in the housing sector on a common platform to engage the government on issues relating to the sector.

“The Rent Act is also in progress as the government is fervently working on housing policies to bring the needed relief to tenants and occupants of buildings”, he said adding that sanity will prevail in the said sector.

Mr. Stephen Jennings, the CEO of Rendezvous, Appolonia City Developer, said advanced preparation have been put in place to construct more houses on site with a parcel of land earmarked for social amenities, adding that Ghana is becoming a trade and business hub in the West Africa sub-region hence government will institute the economic framework for business to strive.

He added that his company will invest in long-term projects therefore stakeholders must come together to address the bottlenecks in the sector for growth and development.

The CEO of Appolonia City, Mr. Bright Owusu Amofa said management has drawn up a working plan to partner with interested companies to scale up infrastructural facilities within the community saying the housing industry in the country has a bright future.