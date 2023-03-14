Appreciate bloggers and DJs effort in music promotion – Paa Dogo

Popular Ghanaian musician, Paa Dogo, known in real life as Raymond Kwaku Takyi, has suggested that it’s time for the entertainment industry, especially Ghanaian musicians, to come together and celebrate the media.

Speaking in an interview with blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii oKai Inusah , He said that , many bloggers, DJs and presenters have over the years labeled musicians as ungrateful people so he believes Ghanaian musicians must also come together and do something to clear that perception away.

He added that if Ghanaian musicians are able to have annual celebrations for bloggers, presenters and DJs, that will be the beginning of proper unity, collaboration and the dream of having 100% Ghanaian music played be achieved.

“Trust me, the bitterness among us is too much and we can only kill or reduce the bitterness if we have regular meetings and celebration to understand each other” he said.

Currently, PAA Dogo is promoting his new song titled ‘African Leaders’