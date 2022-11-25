Apprentice tiler fined GHS 3000.00 for stealing

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro has fined Clinton Kwaku Adu, aged 18, an apprentice tiler GHS3000 for conspiracy to steal and stealing a Samsung Galaxy J4plus mobile phone valued at GhC1000.

Adu pleaded not guilty to the charges, but the court presided over by Mr. Samuel Djanie Kotey rejected his plea.

He will serve six months in prison and pay compensation of GHS 200 to the complainant.

Two other accomplices Atta Kwasi and Shatta Wale are on the run.

Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the court, complainant, a student and native of Effiduase, Ashanti Region had visited his friend at Dormaa-Ahenkro, while convict also resided at Baptist Church Area, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said at 2215 hours on Friday, November 18 this year, the complainant was returning on foot to his friend’s house after watching a football match.

On reaching a section of the road between a place called Jojo Junction leading to another called Abb, along the Dormaa Senior High School’s fence wall, Atta Kwasi who was sitting on a table by the roadside stopped him, pulled out a scissor, and ordered the complainant to surrender everything he had on him.

P/Inspt. Asare said the accused and Shatta Wale appeared, and each held complainant’s hands in such a manner that he could not free himself while Atta Kwasi conducted a search and removed the phone and some amount from him.

During a struggle with convict and his accomplices, complainant had a cut in one of his fingers from the scissors, he added.

P/Inspt. Asare said having succeeded, they detected the mobile phone had a faulty screen, so they returned it and the money to the complainant and left him.

He added later complainant returned to the scene with others, where the accused persons were chased, but arrested only Adu and handed him over to the Police at Dormaa-Ahenkro for investigations.

P/Inspt. Asare said during investigation, convict admitted the offences and was accordingly charged and brought before the court.