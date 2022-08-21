Approach skills acquisition with excellence in mind – Youth advised

Mr Joe Jackson, Director of Business Operations, Dalex Finance, has advised the youth to approach every skills acquisition platform with the spirit of excellence to maximise emerging opportunities in the country.

He said, “The youth of today are confronted with multidimensional challenges, which call for them to be innovative and strategic to excel.”

Mr Jackson was addressing young people at a Youth Empowerment Summit organised in Tamale on Saturday.

It was organised by Martha Inspires Foundation, a youth empowerment and mentorship organisation, in collaboration with the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and supported by MTN Ghana, United Nations International Children Emergency Fund, Norsaac, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA – GH) amongst others.

It was on the theme: “Connecting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (STEM/ TVET) Education for Economic Development”.

It brought together students from selected Senior High Schools (SHSs) and tertiary institutions, youth groups, persons with disabilities amongst other stakeholders in the Northern Region.

Mr Jackson said “Like the Biblical battle illustration between David and Goliath, the Ghanaian youth are confronted with diverse challenges including corruption, poor governance and leadership, however, they can still rise to the occasion if they aspire excellence.”

Miss Martha Anabila, Executive Director of Martha Inspires Foundation said the event was to provide the platform for youth mentorship and empowerment in the area of STEM/TVET to enhance effective workforce in the country.

She expressed the need for government and other stakeholders to prioritise technical and vocational education amongst young people to guarantee their involvement in the development drive of the country.

She also called on government and non-governmental organisations to continue to invest in the development of young people.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, said technical and vocational education was crucial in supporting the government initiatives of providing jobs and addressing unemployment in the country.

Mrs Felicia Edem Attipoe, First Ghanaian Female Aircraft Marshaller, expressed need for the youth to form healthy habits and hobbies that would motivate them to achieve their goals and aspirations.

She said, “Prepare adequately for your dreams, use your time productively.”

Ms Berla Mundi, a Broadcast Journalist, urged young people not to underestimate any career path, saying “Every career is important if only you can discipline yourself to learn and be skillful at what you do.”