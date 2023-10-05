Tanzania join global initiatives to raise cybersecurity awareness

Tanzania has joined nations around the world in raising awareness and fostering a culture of cybersecurity among its citizens, as well as private and public institutions, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology Wednesday.

The awareness campaign, observed throughout October each year, serves as a reminder for individuals, organizations, and communities to prioritize cybersecurity and take proactive measures to stay safe online, the statement said.

“This month-long event emphasizes the need for individuals and organizations to work together in safeguarding sensitive information and how one can protect oneself against cyber threats,” read the statement.

The statement also highlighted the importance of cybersecurity in Tanzania, as the East African nation is implementing a digital economy that plays a critical role in ensuring the security, trust and resilience of digital systems, infrastructure and data.

A secure digital environment encourages economic growth by fostering trust in online transactions, the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement noted that a robust cybersecurity infrastructure is essential to attract foreign investment. It added that international investors are more likely to invest in Tanzania’s digital economy if they have confidence that their investments will be protected from cyber threats.