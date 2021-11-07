Appropriate investment needed for quality education – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says quality education can only be attained with the appropriate investment in educational infrastructure.

“It is on the back of this understanding that government has embarked on over 3,000 various infrastructure across the country, nearly 50 per cent of them already completed,” he said.

He noted that about 164 educational infrastructure projects had been undertaken with 57 per cent already completed in the Upper East Region.

Vice President Bawumia was speaking as the Guest of Honour at the 60th Anniversary and Fourth NABIA co-sponsored Speech and Prize-giving Day of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

He said government had commenced the provision of free Wi-Fi for Senior High Schools, 46 colleges of education and 13 public universities while 350,000 laptops were being provided to teachers under the One Teacher One Laptop Policy.

“These are part of the measures by the government to improve quality of teaching and learning in the country. Let me also admonish students on the use of mobile phones and the internet.”

“Our digital and educational revolution requires the use of these instruments. But, they must never become inseparable companions and distractions to you,” the Vice President told the students.

Even though the mobile phone had positives, some students often used them for the negative activities and spent more time on the phone to the detriment of their studies.

He, therefore, admonished them to embrace the technological progress for academic excellence.

Dr Bawumia called on the students to emulate the sterling examples of their predecessors, obey their teachers and be disciplined at all times, take their studies seriously and desist from acts that could tarnish the reputation of NAVASCO.

“You must shun all negative activities and invest your time and energies in acquiring goods of the mind -imagination, knowledge, creativity, and the development of your capabilities and skills for the future.”

The acts of vandalism, recklessness and defiance to school authority would not make the students proud NABIA and certainly not good citizens of Ghana, he said.

Vice President Bawumia said NAVASCO had made great strides over the past 60 years and lived up to the expectation of the founding fathers from its modest beginning, noting that the school had produced so many prominent citizens, contributing their quota in diverse ways to national and global development.

“The Old Students are found in all walks of life such as governance, academia, medicine, engineering, industry, the security services, administration, education, business, the Bar and Bench, culture and religions,” he said.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, both of whom are Old Students and Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education, among other dignitaries.