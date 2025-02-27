Apremdo Bridge to Stay Open During Construction, Justmoh Construction Confirms

Justmoh Construction Limited has dismissed rumors of an imminent closure of the Apremdo Bridge, a vital structure on the busy Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road in Ghana’s Western Region.

Project Manager Johan Prinsloo clarified that the existing steel bridge will remain operational until the new concrete replacement is completed by mid-March 2025. “We have no intention of closing the steel bridge,” Prinsloo told reporters during a site visit near Takoradi, emphasizing that traffic will only shift to the new bridge once it is fully functional, after which the old structure will be dismantled to improve traffic flow.

The announcement aims to quell concerns among travelers and businesses reliant on the route, which connects the Takoradi Port to mining and agricultural hubs in the Western and Western North Regions, as well as facilitating cross-border trade with Ivory Coast via the Agona Nkwanta-Elubo road.

Prinsloo provided an update on the broader highway project, noting that work on the 3.8-kilometer dualized section from the PTC roundabout to Apremdo is 50% complete. “We are on schedule, and as you can see, traffic congestion has significantly eased,” he said. However, he acknowledged challenges such as dust along the construction stretch, despite the company watering the road five to six times daily. High temperatures, he explained, cause rapid evaporation, leaving commuters to grapple with intermittent dust. “We urge the public to bear with us as we manage this temporary inconvenience,” he added.

Stephen Hammond, General Manager of Justmoh Construction, revealed that initial plans to create a temporary bypass at the Apremdo main bridge were scrapped due to feasibility issues. He praised residents and road users for their patience amid disruptions. “The cooperation from the public has been instrumental in keeping the project on track,” Hammond stated.

The expansive road rehabilitation project includes upgrading the Takoradi-to-Apremdo corridor, constructing two major bridges at Ewusiejoe and Apremdo, dualizing the Apremdo-to-Agona Nkwanta stretch, and installing culverts, walkways, and medians. Once completed, the 23-kilometer route is expected to bolster regional trade efficiency and reduce travel bottlenecks critical to Ghana’s economy.

For now, all eyes remain on the Apremdo Bridge—a symbol of both current challenges and future promises—as construction continues without disrupting the flow of goods, commuters, and cross-border commerce.