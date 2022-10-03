Apremdo community poised for massive development initiatives – Chief

Nana Egya Kwamena XI, the Divisional Chief of Apremdo in the Western Region, said the community was poised for massive development initiatives to give the area and its satellite communities hope.

The zeal to develop the traditional area had seen the construction of a CHPS compound, and ultra-modern community centre, and construction of a library block.

Nana Egya Kwamena XI, at this year’s Kundum festival, said the community, now free from litigation and other setbacks, had a hope of revival and restoration.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the community for support his 14-year reign, adding, “Apremdo is once again in the news headlines, but this time not for troubles, not for confusion, not for acid baths and vandalism, but Apremdo is in the news for developmental projects.”

“I am happy to let you know that after the 14 years of enduring the unwholesome acts and threats of the saboteurs and their schemes around annual Kundum festival of Apremdo, on the 17th day of July 2022, the High Court of competent Jurisdiction of Sekondi, presided over by Her Justice Hannah Taylor cleared the path for the Apremdo Division Stool to celebrate our Kundum festival this year,” he added.

He thanked the Police, Military, and Judiciary for their roles in ensuring peace and stability of Apremdo during the turbulent 14 years.

The Chief said Apremdo would see the commissioning of an ultra-modern court complex in Apremdo Apollo and played host to the Municipal Court complex, a Municipal Fire Service station, adding a Municipal office Complex was under construction, indicating growth and development.

The Kundum Festival began with the ban on noise making on September 4 and was heralded with activities, including clean up exercise, inter school quiz and commissioning of the Apremdo Health Centre.

The Chief, however, prayed for the fixing of the Apremdo community inner roads, which were in deplorable condition.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said witnessing the celebration was the greatest sign of unity between the Chief and the divisions.

“I am so glad to be a part of this happy day because it’s not about the usual noise of violence in this community but a call for unity and oneness for development “, he added.

Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah entreated the residents to guard the peace and ensure that all families were united for a common development purpose.