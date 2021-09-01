Apremdo stool rejects burial of “killer” on their land

The Divisional Chief for Apreamdo, Egya Kwamena XI has said the stool will not permit the burial of the late Mr. Emmanuel Kwofie, who shot and killed his would-be in-law and subsequently Killed himself at Apremdo in August this year.

Both deaths occurred on August 15, 2021 when the late Kwofie pounced on his would-be in-law for giving his “beloved” to another man after many years of relationship.

The Chief told the Ghana News Agency that, the action by the deceased was a disgrace to the community and that purification and cleansing needed to be done to allow their spirits to rest and not to haunt people in the community.

Egya Kwamena XI, recounted a similar incident in time past, where a man beheaded his girlfriend in the community…”we cannot sit for such huge crimes to continue and this is some of measures we are adopting to nib this happenings in our community”.

He said, human lives were very precious and should not be mal-handled … “My Council has decided to deny him burial on our lands to show our disapproval of such sociatel ills”.

The Apremdo Chief said the family have been asked to provide a sheep, bottles of schnapps to enable them perform the needed Traditional rites to draw the spirit of the two to a safe place in order to avoid “hunting and calamity on the community”.

The family according to sources were planning the burial for this weekend.