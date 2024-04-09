April 8, 2024 Eclipse: Another Generation Mentality Activated – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) released a prophetic message about the April 8th Eclipse when he was speaking on Kasapa fm.

According to him, Heaven is God’s billboard and God gives signs in their season, year, time, and day. At each specific time, God is doing and about to do something or give something. Those who are spiritually sensitive will get themselves prepared.

He noted that from today, April 8, 2024, a lot of things will be activated including a volcano in Hawaii, earthquakes, plane crashes, floods, and mental imbalance among others and that the Eclipse has opened up the world to a Technological force, where hacking have been activated up in America and many countries around the world.

“The biggest problem for organized religion is we don’t want to learn,” he said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed that, there are many things in the Metrix, and so many things in the Metrix yet to come out that the eclipse will bring so many technological developments, “that is why it will bring so many technological fort, a certain code will be discovered from today. Before the end of this year, an animal will emerge whose urine can cure cancer.”

He noted the impact of the April 8, 2024 eclipse will be too great explaining that, the last occurrence of that eclipse was in 1778; 276 years ago.

Taking a Scripture from Genesis 1: 14 “And God said, “Let there be lights in the vault of the sky to separate the day from the night, and let them serve as signs to mark sacred times, and days and years.”

He said, that explains the time and season for everything that God does.

“…that was the fourth day.” There was evening and there was morning the 4th day. This means that one dimension is cut off and another dimension is opened. Everything from 1st generation to 3rd generation mentality will be put aside. That is why when you are not updated, you will be outdated.”

He mentioned that for this Eclipse to happen in 2024, and in the 4th month, is divine.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun.

People viewing the eclipse from locations where the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun; known as the path of totality experienced a total solar eclipse.

The sky was dark as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people along the path of totality saw the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun.