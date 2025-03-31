April Delight Marks Her Artistic Journey with ‘Supremacy’

Emerging Ghanaian songstress April Delight is out with an enchanting new single, “Supremacy,” showcasing her sultry vocals and unique fusion of Afro R&B, Amapiano, and contemporary R&B influences.

“This song is about embracing your power and recognizing your worth,” says April Delight. “Through ‘Supremacy,’ I want every woman to feel as beautiful and confident as they truly are – not just in appearance, but in their entire being.”

At just 21 years old, April Delight has already crafted a distinctive musical identity following three years of honing her craft. “Supremacy” represents the culmination of this artistic journey – a mesmerizing celebration of love, beauty, and unshakable confidence that highlights her ability to blend African musical traditions with modern R&B sensibilities.

The rising star’s musical journey began at age 15 when she started posting cover songs on social media. Her talents quickly gained recognition, leading to appearances in major Ghanaian music videos (including one with over 9 million YouTube views) and national beauty pageant titles (Miss Earth Ghana 2021 1st Runner-Up and Exquisite Face of the Universe Ghana 2021).

Co-signed by renowned Ghanaian producer Mix Master Garzy, April Delight has spent recent years refining her sound through professional recording sessions and live performances. “Supremacy” marks her most confident and fully-realized work to date.

“Supremacy” is now available across all digital streaming platforms here https://push.fm/fl/aprildelightmusic