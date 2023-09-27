Aprille Ericsson-Jackson joins Global Black Impact Summit 2023 as Keynote Speaker

Energy Capital & Power this week announced that the highly anticipated Global Black Impact Summit 2023 is delighted to welcome that Aprille J. Ericsson-Jackson.

Ericsson-Jackson is a distinguished aerospace engineer and passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

She will be a keynote speaker at this prestigious event.

The summit, themed Black Excellence: Unveiling the Untapped Potential, is scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 1, 2023.

According to organizers, Ericsson-Jackson’s inclusion as a keynote speaker is a testament to her remarkable contributions to the fields of aerospace engineering and her tireless commitment to empowering underrepresented communities, especially within STEM disciplines.

Moreover, is that Ericsson-Jackson’s participation in the summit promises to be a highlight for attendees seeking inspiration, knowledge, and insight into the incredible potential that lies within the Black community.

Ericsson-Jackson is a trailblazer in aerospace engineering, renowned for her ground breaking work in NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

And throughout her illustrious career, she has actively shattered barriers, leaving an indelible mark in a field where diversity remains underrepresented.

Her extensive accomplishments include significant contributions to satellite technology, satellite servicing, and spacecraft design, noted Energy Capital & Power.

Also revealed is that, more than a pioneer in aerospace engineering, Ericsson-Jackson is a dedicated advocate for diversity and inclusion in STEM.

She has consistently championed the cause to uplift communities, inspiring the next generation of Black scientists and engineers to reach for the stars.

Her journey epitomizes the theme of the summit, Black Excellence: Unveiling the Untapped Potential.

The Global Black Impact Summit 2023 promises to be an event of profound significance.

Attendees will have the privilege of hearing from Ericsson-Jackson and other inspiring thought-leaders who continue to pave the way for Black Excellence.

The Global Black Impact Summit , which is organized by Energy Capital & Power, is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence and explore untapped potential across various fields.

Accordingly, this year’s summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

Organizers add: the summit will serve as a platform to unveil the boundless potential that resides within the Black community.