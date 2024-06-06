Aps. Spokewel: Always Honor Your Father, Regardless of Circumstances

The founder and General Overseer of the Overcomers Royal Sanctuary (ORS), Apostle Joshua Kobina Darkoh Spokewel, has advised children not to begrudge their fathers under any circumstance or situation, because fathers are endowed with the divine authority to bless or curse a child who makes him feel bitter in heart.

Delivering a special message to commemorate this year’s Father’s Day celebration in Agona Swedru in the Central Region, Apostle Spokewel reveals that some children have harbored deep hatred towards their fathers because they genuinely felt they shirk their responsibility as fathers towards their upbringing.

He however stressed that in most cases, some of these children are brainwashed by the mothers against their fathers, especially when the child is a little bit financially stable, and this he said often leads to hatred against the father if the child is not smart enough to discern in between the lines.

Though he pointed out that women are the ones who give birth to the child, he noted that it is the man who produces the semen into the woman to form the child, and therefore the genesis of every human being begins with the father, and therefore urged every child to respect their parents, especially the father.