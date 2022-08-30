APSU celebrates Feast of St Augustine

The St Augustine’s College Past Students Union (APSU) is putting up a four two-bedroom teacher’s apartment for the school at the cost of GHc300,000.

They are also undertaking a solar project at the cost of GHC300,000 to enhance effective teaching and learning.

The projects, expected to be completed in two years, are being funded through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.

Dr Anthony Osei, President of the Union, who disclosed this at this year’s celebration of the Feast of St Augustine at Sakumono said the Feast of St Augustine is celebrated annually by the union to honour St Augustine, Patron Saint of the school and Corpus Christi Church.

He advised students to take their academic work seriously and avoid cheating during examinations.

He said there had been reports of some examination malpractices involving students who wrote examinations at basic, senior-high and tertiary levels stressing that it is those who fail to learn when they have time who mostly resort to cheating.

The President reminded students that cheating during examinations was equal to stealing and therefore cautioned persons who sold examination materials to students and parents to desist from the act, describing it as criminal.

Dr Osei advised them to eschew all forms of negative tendencies such as stealing and disregard for law and order but heed instructions and devote more time to study.

The Reverend Father S. Segbawu, Parish Priest of the Corpus Christi Church commended the union for celebrating the patron saint.

He appealed to students and teachers not to spend their precious time on social media platforms and advised the youth to desist from the rush to lead luxurious lives without first learning to work for a decent living.