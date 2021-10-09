Aptitudes for political development: Dr. Freda Prempeh shows the way

Her unwavering desire to bring smiles on the faces of people have greatly enhanced the popularity of Dr. Freda Prempeh even beyond her constituency.

Unquestionably, she has left an indelible mark in the history of politics in the Tano North Constituency for her passion for progress which has earned her a household name ‘Obaa noaa’, interpreted locally as the ‘only female’.

Dr. Prempeh is a self-disciplined devoted public servant, a Brand and Communication Expert who is presently serving a third-term as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano-North.

Currently, she is the only female MP in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, and many political pundits admire her for her outspoken posture in parliamentary discourse.

She has been a gender activist for years and the Founder of the ‘Ultimate Women Foundation”, a women’s non-governmental organisation that seeks to encourage and motivate women to know their worth and to empower and position them to contribute to the development of society.

Politics

Dr. Prempeh has the aptitude for politics, and as such, served as Assembly Member for the Lakoo Electoral Area of the La-Dadekotopon Municipality in the Greater Accra Region for a period of eight years.

There, she chaired the Women and Children and the Development Planning Sub-Committees.

Prior to becoming an MP, she worked with the Ghana Prison Service for 10 years and also served on the National Reconciliation Commission as a Public Affairs Officer in 2006.

Currently, a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing, Dr. Prempeh got the nod from her constituency to be the MP on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the first time in 2013.

Through her relentless effort and commitment, she served on the Communication, Mines, and Energy as well as Government Assurances Committees of Parliament, and she is now serving on the Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and Standing Committees.

Dr. Prempeh is a former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, and the immediate past Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Constituency Development

The outspoken legislator is a development-oriented politician and has chalked successes in her quest to develop the Tano North Constituency.

She has prioritised health and education as well as access to potable drinking water and other infrastructural developments.

By dint of hard work, commitment, and excellent lobbying skills, Dr. Prempeh has been able to build 12 schools, six Community-based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds, as well as a male and female wards at the Bomaa Government Hospital and provided 110 boreholes.

She has also rehabilitated a number of roads in the Constituency, built a-100 bed capacity hostels for Yamfo College of Health and the Tanoso Community Health Nursing Training, and also built computer laboratories in 15 basic schools.

The MP, besides the provision of Astroturf pitches, she has also built markets and six toilet facilities, provided solar power to deprived communities, and connected almost all the major towns and communities to the national electricity grid.

She has again supplied most communities with electric poles, streetlights, and modern medical equipment and devices to needy towns and communities in the Tano North.

Through her initiative and support, more than 2,500 young men and women in the area have gotten decent jobs with many of them in the Security Services, Social Welfare, Ghana Post, Local Government Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, and Ghana Gas.

Majority of the youth in the area are also engaged in the government’s flagship Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme, afforestation, and cocoa pollination programmed under the Youth Employment Agency.

She has also distributed Personal Protective Equipment to the Tano North Health Directorate as well as 7,000 nose masks, 15 infrared thermometers, and a number of Veronica buckets to the Education Directorate to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition, Dr. Prempeh has distributed more than 10,000 hand sanitizers, 40,000 nose masks, and 200 veronica buckets to communities in the Constituency.

Educational background

Dr. Prempeh obtained her first degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana, but holds a Master’s degree in Marketing, Media and Public Relations and also earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business Administration from the Ghana Technology University in March this year.

As a sports fanatic and staunch believer of women’s capabilities, the MP founded Women Supporters Union of Ghana (WOSUGHA) and she was the Chairperson of the just-ended Women’s Championship, African Cup of Nations, (AFCON) hosted in Ghana.

Dr. Freda Prempeh is now an accredited member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR, Ghana) and an Affiliate Member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

She has attended a number of workshops and conferences, and received many awards and citations in recognition of her dynamism, leadership capabilities, dedication, and selfless service to humanity, particularly the populace in her Constituency and also generally promoting gender issues in the country.

Amongst the awards are the International Millennium Medal, 2015, Ultimate Woman Laureate, 2017, West African Housing Minister of the year, Abuja Housing Show 2021, Inspiring Female Personality Award, Ghana-Nigeria Achievers, 2019, Leadership Award Excellence, and several citations of gratitude.

Despite her busy schedules, Dr. Prempeh has very interesting hobbies which she usually engages in as a way of relaxation and paramount of them are cooking, dancing, watching movies and sports.