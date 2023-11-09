AQUABlue is official water partner of GFA 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reached a one-year agreement with Akoa Beverages Limited, producers of AquaBlue natural mineral water as its official water partner.

The deal was announced at a short ceremony at the Association’s Headquarters on Thursday, November 09,2023.

President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, speaking at the event expressed excitement having reached an agreement with Akoa Beverages Limited.

“I am very happy to be starting off my second tenure on this note and very happy to be starting this journey with a company that is committed towards providing life to all of us.”

He noted that the partnership would go a long way to cut down the cost in providing water for the various national teams.

Mr. Okraku said it was highly commendable for the GFA to have a company who was willing to invest in the development of football in Ghana.

“Providing water for our footballers is part of the strategy of fixing the fundamentals of our football,” he noted.

He thanked Akoa Beverages for coming onboard to support the Ghana Football Association in its quest to develop football in Ghana.

Shadrach Akoenyenu, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBlue, also speaking at the event said it was a moment of pride and honour being the official water partner of the GFA.

“We believe the partnership is not just about providing refreshment but also fostering a sense of togetherness, unity through the beautiful game of football,” he noted.

He said the company was committed to provide consumers with the best of products, as a leading producer of water in Ghana.

“We hope to quench not only the thirst of our footballers, but all Ghanaians and also bring out the passion of every football fan.”

AQUABlue Natural Mineral water would provide water to the Association and refresh the various national teams in the course of the partnership.