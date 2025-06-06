Aquatic Weeds Cause GH₵10M Monthly Losses at Kpong Hydro Plant

The Kpong Hydroelectric Power Plant faces monthly losses of up to GH₵10 million due to invasive aquatic weeds obstructing operations, Volta River Authority (VRA) officials confirmed.

The threat emerged during a three-day inland waterways assessment led by Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) acting Director-General Navy Captain (Rtd.) Dr. Kamal-Deen Ali.

VRA Project Manager for Technical Services Ing. Akim Tijani identified water hyacinth as the primary cause.

The weeds form dense layers on the Volta Lake, impeding water flow into turbines and reducing power generation. “Beyond energy losses, the weeds obstruct canoe transport, reduce fish stocks, and hurt livelihoods in fishing and ecotourism,” Tijani stated.

The Ghana Maritime Authority has deployed three aquatic weed harvesters—two at Kpong and one at Ada—to combat the infestation.

During an inspection of the Kpong Headpond project, Dr. Kamal-Deen emphasized the equipment’s dual impact: “These machines boost power output while supporting fisheries, improving transportation, and enhancing water safety.” He noted harvested weeds are recycled as agricultural compost.

Tijani added that the Kpong initiative’s outcomes will inform future national weed management strategies.

Persistent aquatic weed invasions challenge Ghana’s hydroelectric infrastructure and dependent communities despite ongoing countermeasures.