Aquinas Headmaster urges students to embrace discipline

Mr Paul Amoasi Baidoo, Headmaster of the St.Thomas Aquinas Senior-High School has called on students to see discipline as a tool for academic excellence.

He said discipline led to social freedom and empowered people to be focused and should be nurtured for the achievement of future goals.

Mr Baidoo made the call at the 2021 Graduation and the Induction into the Old Students Association (Old Tom) of the school in Accra.

The Headmaster noted that discipline went with self-denial, comportment, and respect for other people.

Mr Baidoo said indeed focusing on developing, such habits could make one self-discipline to succeed in life.

‘Discipline is not about what one wears, eat or drink but it is about controlling the ego in oneself’, he said.

Mr Baidoo said the vision of the school was to develop students holistically to use their God-given talents and potentials to achieve academic excellence.

He urged the students in the school to help maintain law and order to ensure academic excellence and not to exhibit immorality and hiding under the ‘cover’ to commit crime.

Mr Baidoo urged the graduating students to lead exemplary lives befitting the Aquinas Senior High School.

‘Be mindful of the type of friends you move with. Move with well-behaved people so that you can achieve your aspirations’, he added.

Mr John Amuzu, President of the Old Students Association (Old Tom), also charged the students to see themselves as agents of change and lead lives worthy of trust and emulations for the younger generation.

He expressed the hope that the graduating students would contribute meaningfully to the growth of the association.