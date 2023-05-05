ARA-290: Research Linked to Sarcoidosis

According to research, a peptide called ARA-290 was isolated from the beta domain of erythropoietin [i] , considered to have potential protective and reparative action on tissues.

It was formerly believed that this peptide’s main biological role was to increase the number of blood cells. However, further investigation has suggested other functions for this peptide in biology, including possible neuroprotection and pain relief. Clinical trials are now being conducted to determine the peptide profile and potential, primarily for mitigating nerve pain, tissue, and wound healing.

ARA-290 Peptide History

Despite the lack of hard evidence, it is considered that the discovery of the Innate Repair Receptor (IRR) was the catalyst for identifying the ARA-290 peptide [ii].

Phase III investigations are being conducted to mitigate Sarcoidosis, an orphan neuropathy disease. Study results suggest the peptide has exhibited potential in phase I and II clinical trials.

ARA-290 in Biology

The peptide Cibinetide (ARA-290) has been speculated in studies to have several potential biological actions, such as:

Potentially controlling the number of circulating red blood cells

Potentially protecting and sustaining healthy blood vessel function

Potentially reducing inflammation and discomfort resulting from a decrease in inflammatory cell numbers.

Potential tissue-protective effects

Potential immunomodulatory effects

Potentially lessening the intensity of the discomfort

ARA-290 Research Studies

ARA-290 And Retinal Ischemia Studies

Recent research [iii] suggests that ARA-290 may help prevent retinal ischemia by protecting blood vessel endothelium.

Retinal ischemia is considered to be a leading cause of blindness, often occuring due to other vision-threatening disorders. Restoring endothelial colony-forming (ECF) cells in the retinal cells may be one strategy for mitigating the symptoms of this condition.

The ECF cells were transplanted into mouse models that had retinal ischemia produced into them for the research. To test the peptide’s potential, some animals underwent transplanting while exposed to ARA-290; others did not.

Once the trial was completed, reports suggested the peptide decreased inflammatory interleukin expression in the retina. Results have speculated that since the peptide was present, there was less inflammation and quicker recovery after the transplant. As a result, ARA-290 peptide showed potential as a adjuvant in ECF transplant for mitigating injured retinal cells.

ARA-290 And Protective Tissue

In light of the findings of the studies mentioned above [iv], it is generally suggested that the ARA-290 peptide may connect with the protective tissue receptors (TPR), shielding the tissues from invading inflammatory cells and consequent cell death. In turn, this may aid in maintanance of a healthy immune system.

Researchers speculate that while endogenous erythropoietin cells and ARA-290 peptide may bind with TPR receptor cells, the peptide may have fewer actions on cardiovascular health and blood cell counts [iv].

Due to this potential peptide property, tissue morbidity may be reduced, wound recovery and healing may be accelerated, and scar formation might be minimized.

ARA-290 And Immunity

Mice with colitis were given a placebo or ARA-290 peptide in one research study [v], with mixed results. Outcomes have suggested that mice given ARA-290 peptide exhibited superior outcomes than those given a placebo, including reported increased tissue quality, optimum weight growth, and a more favorable prognosis. The peptide’s proposed capacity to connect with the IRR receptor cells, which reportedly induced anti-inflammatory action, was speculated to be largely responsible for slowing disease development and decreasing mortality in the mice.

Skin rashes, joint pain, and even renal failure may be symptoms of the autoimmune disease known as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Researchers speculate that the ARA-290 peptide may reduce autoantibodies, especially ANA antibodies [vi]. As indicators of systemic lupus erythematosus, the levels of these antibodies are considered to be directly related to the severity of the disease.

Studies suggest that the ARA-290 peptide may possibly help prevent kidney damage, a common cause of SLE-related mortality. Based on these findings, it seems plausible that the peptide might be utilized to mitigate SLE in research subjects.

ARA-290 And Research Linked to Sarcoidosis

Inflammatory cells may become abnormally accumulated in Sarcoidosis, creating lumps in the skin and lungs, which in turn may cause rashes and coughs. The malfunction of key body organs is considered to be linked to small nerve fiber loss and damage (SNFLD), which is linked to Sarcoidosis [ii].

In the first clinical experiment [ii], subjects with Sarcoidosis received ARA-290 peptide over a week, and the results were evaluated. This study’s results suggested all subjects improved by at least 50% by the end of the research, and no serious other events occurred.

In test subjects with Sarcoidosis with moderate SNFLD symptoms, a follow-up study [ii] was done. These subjects were given ARA-290 peptide for four weeks, three times weekly. Results reported that the test subjects seemed to improve significantly and tolerate the peptide well at the study’s end.

More research is required to conclude its potential in scientific research, and these studies must continue. Only academic and scientific institutions are allowed to use ARA-290 peptides. If you are a licensed professional interested in purchasing ARA-290 peptides for your clinical studies, visit Core Peptides. Please note that none of the items listed are approved for human or animal consumption. Laboratory research chemicals are only for in-vitro and in-lab use. Any kind of physical introduction is illegal. Only authorized academics and working professionals may make purchases. The content of this article is intended only for instructional purposes.

