Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul-Gheit has blamed Israel for the recent escalation of violence and urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene.

“During the past weeks, there has not been a single incident in which violence began on the Palestinian side. There has not been a single incident in which the Palestinians initiated provocation or escalation,” Abul-Gheit told a meeting by the Arab foreign ministers held via a video link.

He blamed Israeli “reckless policies” and urged the international community to stop blaming both the Israelis and the Palestinians.

“It is the occupying party that has military power and de facto control, and it is the same party, which initiates violence and provocation,” Abul-Gheit said.

“What we have witnessed is, clearly and frankly, a provocation by the Israeli occupation forces that targeted the holiest Islamic site during the holiest month for Muslims,” he said, referring to the fasting month of Ramadan, which will end this week.